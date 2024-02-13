DC Alliance demonstrates at White House as part of the Palestine solidarity National Week of Action

By staff

Washington, D.C. – On Saturday, February 10, hundreds of pro-Palestine protestors gathered across the lawn from the White House in Lafayette Square.

The action, hosted by the DC Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (DC Alliance) alongside Palestinian Youth Movement, was held for the National Week of Action in solidarity with Palestine.

Their demands included an end to U.S. aid to Israel and bombing the Middle East, an end to the political repression of Palestinian organizers, “Hands off Yemen,” and community control of the police.

Merawi Gerima, the co-chair for the Campaign to Free Incarcerated Survivors of Torture (CFIST) from the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression also spoke at the event.

The DC Alliance organizing co-chair spoke about the interconnectedness of struggle between oppressed people in the United States and the Palestinian struggle for national liberation, stating “Your struggle is my struggle. The same cops who repress us domestically were trained by the IDF in Israel. MPD, IOF, KKK they’re all the same.”

“What’s the most beautiful thing in the world?” Merawi Gerima, of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression asked the crowd during his speech. “Solidarity. What’s the most powerful force in the world? Solidarity!”

“We believe in the power of the collective will of the masses,” said a member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization “Only through the united front that is led by the oppressed and working masses will we be able to achieve victory. “

Between chants of “In our millions and our billions, we are all Palestinians,” and “Biden Biden you can’t hide! We charge you with genocide!” community members read poems from heralded Palestinian authors. Additionally, some organizers read excerpts from Palestinians in Rafah.

The demonstration ended with “Assata’s Chant,” and a call to action to join the DC Alliance, Palestinian Youth Movement, and other Palestinian activist groups in the area. “The only thing we have to lose is our chains!” said a protest organizer, “get organized, get active, and keep fighting!”

Along with the Palestinian Youth Movement, the DC Alliance was joined by representatives and speakers from Claudia Jones School for Political Education, Pan-African Community Action, and Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

The National Week of Action in solidarity for Palestine was called by the U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR), and Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

