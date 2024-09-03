Day 1 of Uhuru 3 trial begins

By Chrisley Carpio

Tampa, FL – On September 3, at the Sam Gibbons Federal Courthouse in downtown Tampa, the trial of the Uhuru 3 began. At 8 a.m., over 50 supporters of the defendants gathered across the street for a press conference and then a rally.

“We will beat these charges and we will put be the ones to put the state on trial,” said Mwezi Odom of the Hands Off Uhuru Defense Campaign.

At 9 a.m., protesters headed into an overflow room of the federal courthouse to witness the start of jury selection. The main court room was packed with 80 jury candidates hailing from six counties all around the Tampa Bay area. Not even spouses or family could join the defendants in the main courtroom while this process took place.

The trial is estimated by the judge, defense and prosecution to take around three weeks.

