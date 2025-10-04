Dallas vigil remembers victims shot at ICE facility

By staff

Dallas, TX – On September 26, The National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression-Dallas organized a vigil to honor the lives of the three victims, two of whom were fatally shot after being detained by ICE.

The Vigil began at 7 p.m. at Civic Garden park in Dallas and lasted well into the night. Many from the community and in allied organizations came to pay their respects to those victims and to their families.

Xavi Velasquez of NAARPR-Dallas said, “These people did not deserve to die, DPD arrested them then called ICE to pick them up from the jail which directly led to them being murdered. They were shackled in the ICE vehicle and couldn't even run to save themselves from the line of fire. DPD and ICE have blood on their hands.”

Jose Andres Bordones Molina, Norlan Guzman Fuentes and Miguel Ángel García-Hernández were the three people that were targets of by a shooter early in the morning on September 24. Norlan Fuentes died immediately at the scene after being shot. Miguel Angel Garcia Hernandez was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries and died a few days after. Jose Andres Molina, was the sole survivor of the attack and is currently being held at a detention facility.

The family of Miguel Angel Garcia Hernandez started a fundraiser to cover funeral expenses and family needs which can be found here.

