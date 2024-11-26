Dallas, TX: Town hall meeting on the need to fight Trump administration

By Justin Bent

Dallas, TX – On November 24, the Dallas chapter of the National Alliance of Racist and Political Repression organized a town hall meeting at the Pan-African Connection center in order to address the local communities’ concerns around the election results, and what options we have in fighting the coming Trump presidency.

The town hall featured presentations from three members of NAARPR to an audience of about 20 people. Concerns around the Black liberation struggle, the struggle for immigrant rights and the future of the queer community were addressed by the three members in an interactive format. After the presentations, the audience was invited to engage in a question and answer portion where they offered questions and commentary around the topics covered by the speakers.

“They have the money, but we have the numbers.” said NAARPR member Ulises Ramos who MCed the event. “We must fight them with unity not division.”

