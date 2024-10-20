Dallas: Town Hall meeting on policing

By Ulises Ramos

Dallas, TX - Roughly 40 people sat down Sunday October 12 at Pan-African Connection in Oak Cliff to expand their knowledge and understanding of policing at home and abroad at an ongoing series of town halls held by National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR) Dallas.

The event, titled “Perspectives on Policing: Connected Struggles Abroad” is the latest entry in the series on policing town hall series.

One of the presenters was Ramon Mejia. He is an ex-marine and prominent anti-war organizer with the group About Face, and gave an unflinching portrayal of the ever-growing violence in the military, explaining how the violence is turned back on the very people the military claims to protect, through the exchange programs with police.

In close coordination with Freedom Road Socialist Organization, the Palestinian Youth Movement, and Bayan USA, NAARPR DALLAS was able to hold a rousing and informative event with presenters from all walks of life.

The struggle continues but the Dallas community showed a great willingness to learn and better understand that interconnected struggle all thanks to the people at NAARPR DALLAS. More town halls to come in the coming weeks and months.

