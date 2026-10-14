Dallas protests genocide in Palestine, honors the resistance

By staff

Dallas, TX – Over 500 community members from across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex joined together Sunday, October 11, for a massive demonstration against the ongoing genocide in Palestine.

The protest started at Civic Garden Park in Dallas with community members chanting “Stand up, no fear, we don’t want no Zionists here!” aimed at two counter-protesters, who soon gave up and left. Attendees held large banners reading “We will return, hands off Gaza”, “Hands off Iran, hands off Gaza”, and “Hands off Palestine.”

The march was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement – Dallas, the Dallas-Fort Worth Anti-War Committee, DFW Shias for Justice, and others to “Honor the living, the martyred, and the land.”

As the march started off though downtown Dallas, Josh Rudd, a member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Anti-War Committee, spoke on behalf of the Stop the Bombs Garland Campaign, remarking, “The Paligen bomb factory in Garland, Texas is responsible for decades of genocidal violence from Vietnam to Palestine. DAWC is working diligently to get our students out of this bomb factory and to shut down Paligen once and for all.” More information on the campaign at tinyurl.com/NoFamePaligen

The march continued to the Dallas Morning News headquarters, where representatives of the PYM called out the paper’s support for the U.S.-Israeli genocide on Gaza and for their biased reporting. The crowd chanted “DMN you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide” and “DMN shame on you, your hands are bloody too.”

Mohammad Khan from DFW Shias for Justice told the crowd, “We are here to show our unwavering support for Palestine and to let the Palestinian people know that we will never abandon them and will always stand by their side. We believe that the liberation of Palestine from the Zionist entity, along with the right of return and the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination in their homeland, is fundamental to ending global arrogance and oppression. As the late Hezbollah leader and martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said, ‘We, the Shia of Ali ibn Abi Talib, will never abandon Palestine.’”

Shane Prichard with the DFW Anti-War Committee, commenting on why they came to the protest, said, “I’ve been supportive of the Palestinian cause for a while now; but to learn most of the bombs dropped on Gaza are from here in the DFW, it makes me feel partially culpable, in a way. I hate that my tax dollars are killing helpless people, and I needed to make it clear by showing up.”

Nosayba Mahmoud of the Dallas Palestine Coalition concluded the protest, “We keep organizing. We keep challenging the narratives that make genocide acceptable. We keep demanding that our tax dollars sustain life rather than fund the killing of our brothers and sisters. We keep giving, teaching, protecting, remembering and returning. Again, and again. Our hope is disciplined, but it is also anchored in certainty. We believe oppression does not have the final word. We may not know when liberation will come, but we trust the promise of God that injustice is not eternal.”

#DallasTX #TX #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #DAWC #PYM #DSJ #DPC