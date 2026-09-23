Dallas protest demands justice for Venezuelan man shot by ICE

By staff

Dallas, TX – On September 21, the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression – Dallas (NAARPR-Dallas) and the Dallas Against the Trump Agenda Coalition held a protest outside the Dallas ICE field office in response to the shooting of Wilber Rafael Garces Pérez, a Venezuelan immigrant by an ICE agent in Austin.

Lili Monge, a member of NAARPR-Dallas, spoke at the rally, saying, “First it was Houston, then it was Austin; it’s only a matter of time before it happens in Dallas. We need to demand city council pass resolutions to hold an independent investigation into these shootings and killings. No one in Congress or any governmental body is holding them accountable. We don’t feel safe around ICE. We need to keep pushing back to regain the civil rights that we've lost.”

40 people gathered to make their voices heard and held signs denouncing ICE killings. Members of different organizations attended the rally, including Freedom Road Socialist Organization and DFW-Anti War Committee.

Chants rang out such as, “Legalization for all” and “Killer ICE off our streets!”

#DallasTX #TX #ImmigrantRights #ICE #WilberRafaelGarcesPerez #NAARPRDallas #OppressedNationalities