Dallas marks one year of Palestinian resistance

By Gregory R. Butler

Dallas, TX – A coalition led by the Palestinian Youth Movement met at Dallas’ own Grassy Knoll, October 5 to observe a year of resistance against escalated genocide and expanding occupation at the hands of the Israeli state.

Speakers included Dr. Hatem Bazian of American Muslims for Palestine, Nida Abu Baker of the Holy Land Foundation, Dr. Omar Suleiman of the Yaqeen Institute, Pastor Frederick Haynes of Friendship West Baptist Church, and presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein. Freedom Road Socialist Organization, DFW Anti-War Committee and the Party for Socialism and Liberation supported the protest.

Crowds arrived with energy in the early afternoon as Dr. Hatem Bazian addressed the crowd by proclaiming “A free Palestine is a state of mind,” followed by Nida abu Baker affirming, “We will chant for the voiceless and we will demand justice.”

Dr. Omar Suleiman condemned the Zionist state as a “ruthless regime that turns its wrath on women and children, using means many of which are supplied by the U.S. government.”

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein followed, repeating the call for an immediate embargo on the movement of U.S. weapons and Israeli economic aid, proclaiming “The U.S. is not just a partner, the U.S. is leading the charge.”

The Dallas Fort Worth area is no stranger to weapons manufacturers, from its suburbs to its schools, with companies like Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics. Actions and shut-downs have repeatedly been held at facilities such as General Dynamics and Elbit Systems as well as at campus events hosted by Lockheed Martin in North Texas. Participants have faced repression at the hands of police and administrations.

The crowd took to the street with chants and signs. Pastor Frederick Haynes led with, “We don’t intend on relinquishing our claims” and “We will not bow down to the U.S. war machine.”

The crowd stopped briefly again at Dallas City Hall as Jo Hargis of DFW Anti War Committee spoke about the city’s complicity in genocide through a 2023 resolution. “Once again this city council has stood on the side of genocide and occupation.”

Just days after October 7, 2023, amid waves of misinformation targeted at the American public, the Dallas City Council reflexively and unanimously passed an extreme resolution giving its “unequivocal” support to the Israeli state. This came at the heavy objection of their constituents and 75% of the speakers present at the meeting, resulting in the city choosing to dig in further with an even more extreme draft of the resolution. The coming months would see Dallas Forth Worth community members march, teach and organize to shut down bomb factories, airports and schools – chanting “Whose streets? Our streets.”

Hargis continued, “The arc of history does not bend on its own. The people of Gaza broke out and took hold of the arc of history.”

The march concluded back at Dealey Plaza with cheers of “Wise up, rise up!” As the crowd dissipated back into the scenery of Saturday afternoon, organizers packed up to debrief and move on themselves, ready for another year of action.

#DallasTX #TX #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #PYM #DAWC #AMP #PSL #FRSO