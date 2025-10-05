Dallas holds rally in solidarity with cities impacted by ICE raids, National Guard deployments

By staff

Dallas, TX – On September 21, the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression-Dallas (NAARPR-Dallas) hosted a rally in solidarity with Chicago, Washington DC and Los Angeles, along with other cities impacted by the deployment or threatened deployment of the National Guard and mass ICE raids.

Approximately 100 community members attended the event on a very sunny day at the Main Street Garden Park in central Dallas.

The rally was endorsed by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization-Dallas, El Moviemiento, Vecinos Unidos, The Dallas-Fort Worth Anti-War Committee, Palestinian Youth Movement, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Democratic Socialists of America and Communist Party USA.

Cole Nemitz from NAARPR-Dallas said, “We stand in solidarity with our comrades and condemn the federal overreach with these proposed invasions. We also condemn the continued collusion between the Dallas police department and ICE; they still refuse to have transparency enough to admit that they’re even doing it!”

Chants at the rally included “Arriba! ¡Adelante! La gente inmigrante!!!, “No fear; no hate, no ICE our state!” and “Money for jobs and education, not for mass deportation!”

