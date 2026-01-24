Dallas: Emergency noise demo against ICE at Hilton Anatole

By Jasper Gill

Dallas, TX– On Friday, January 16, the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR) Dallas organized a noise demonstration against ICE agents being housed at taxpayers’ expense in at Hilton Anatole. People from all over the DFW community arrived and showed that the community does not stand for the kidnapping and brutalizing of friends and neighbors.

More than 100 people showed up, bullhorns in hand whistles mouth to make noise – and keep the ICE agents from sleeping. ICE has been terrorizing timmigrant and oppressed communities in DFW, using a mixture of intimidation, violence and kidnappings to torment and break down communities. The crowd also protested the fact that the Hilton Anatole in Dallas was the venue of choice for the Zionist-funded Jewish National Fund Convention in 2024.

After the murder of Renee Nicole Good, eyes have turned onto ICE and the cruel abuse of power they have enjoyed for far too long, Protesters demanded the jailing of Jonathan Ross, and justice for Renee Good.

Kevin Acosta, an organizer and community liaison for NAARPR – Dallas, said ,“The reason we put this noise demonstration today is because the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas is housing ICE agents. Therefore, we wanted to show them that they are not welcomed here in our community. They are tearing families apart every single day without any remorse towards them. The acts of inhuman conditions that they are put through needs to stop today. We put out a call to boycott all Hilton Hotels for complying with ICE agents that create terror in our communities. We will always stand in solidarity with our communities being affected by this administration.”

Many organizations, such as the Freedom Road Socialist Organization-Dallas, El Moviemiento and Vecinos Unidos and many others showed up in solidarity with the communities being targeted by ICE.

