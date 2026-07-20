Dallas demands justice for victims of ICE at World Cup semifinal

By staff

Dallas, TX – On July 14, the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression-Dallas hosted a rally to demand justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Joan Sebastian Guerrero.

Araujo and Guerrero were killed by ICE agents in Houston and Maine, respectively, within a span of a week.

The rally was scheduled during the semifinal game of the World Cup hosted at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington. Attention was also drawn to the grand jury investigation of Los Angeles-based immigrant rights activist Nadia Topete.

The protest was attended by concerned community members who spoke out against the killings.

Xavier Velasquez, the chair of NAARAPR Dallas, commented, “We’ve come here today to bring awareness and to demand justice for Lorenzo Araujo, Joan Guerrero and to also demand DOJ hands off Nadia Topete. Our people are under attack from all sides, immigrants and immigrant rights activists and we aren't going to it be business as usual. With the World Cup happening as a backdrop to this action, we are trying to bring the issue of ICE violence and federal repression of immigrant rights activists like Nadia Topete to the world stage!”

Protesters chanted, “Legalization for all!” “Justice for victims of ICE,” “Hands off Nadia Topete” and “ICE out of Dallas!”

#DallasTX #TX #ImmigrantRights