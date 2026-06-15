Dallas demands ICE out of World Cup

By staff

Dallas, TX – On June 14, the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression-Dallas hosted a protest against increased ICE presence, particularly in Dallas due to the FIFA soccer World Cup 2026. The protest was attended by community members and several fans who had come to watch the group stage game between the Nederland’s and Japan.

Even before the games even began, the United States made it extremely difficult for fans to travel to the games, with long lines at the airport, and increased visa scrutiny resulting in fans, players, coaching staff and referees of several teams being detained at the airport or denied entry based on arbitrary reasons. Many questioned whether the U.S. would ever be suitable to host the games again.

The protest was in conjunction with Legalization for All Network's call to action against ICE detention centers. NAARPR Dallas members held a banner that read “Free the people, empty the ICE concentration camps.” Onlookers and pedestrians were supportive of the message.

Blake Van Wicklen, a member of Teamster Local 767 and Freedom Road Socialist stated, “ Those of us in the labor movement know that an injury to one is an injury to all. An attack on immigrant workers, the backbone of labor in this country is an attack on the entire working class.”

Several chants were heard such as, “ICE out of the World Cup”, “Killer ICE off our streets, ICE melts in the Texas heat” and “Legalization for who? Legalization for all”

The protest ended with a call to action for community members to attend the next ICE out of the World Cup protest on July 14, during the semi-final game at the Dallas Stadium.

#DallasTX #TX #ImmigrantRights #NAARPRDFW #WorldCup #ICE