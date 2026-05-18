Cuban trade unionists share experiences on current oil blockade

By staff

On May 15, leaders from the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC) spoke to the biweekly online gathering of international trade unionists hosted by the Venezuelan Central Bolivariana Socialist de Trabajadores (CBST).

“It is now 133 days since our elected, constitutionally recognized, worker President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores were kidnapped by the United States. Since day one we’ve been in the streets, in all the corners of Venezuela demanding their immediate return,” said chair of the meeting, Franciso Torrealba, a past president of the Venezuela Transport Workers Union, and current deputy of the National Assembly.

Gretter Alfonso, a board member of the CTC, shared how difficult the moment is right now. “We have had to confront this for years from the U.S. Our basic, economic material necessities have been impacted. But our [international] relationships have been so important.”

Alfonso continued, “The strength of our people has been demonstrated in one of the worst situations. The oil blockade has been dangerous – the energy challenges to operate our electrical systems that drive the country, in places like hospitals and schools.”

She highlighted the resolve of Cuban workers as “truly wonderful as they work to have their factories and places of work still maintain some production,” adding, “The current reality is extreme, but our government and allies have made a huge push to get photovoltaic panels for solar power in every part of the country that we can.”

“There is a fragility in this situation. But every day, even with a constant threat, the Cuban people are resilient!

Alfonso then touched on the relationship between Cuba and Venezuela, country to country, party to party, worker to worker, in “profound solidarity, unity and mutual solidarity.” She continued, “this is the harvest of our beautiful relationship, crystallized in our embrace with each other, from Fidel and Chavez until now.”

She concluded her remarks by stating that May Day in Cuba was a massive demonstration against the “criminal, unjust blockade” and that “we will overcome it! We have the capacity to be successful against this blockade and come out the other side stronger and more productive. We have confidence in our victory over Trump’s blockade. Hasta la victoria siempre!”

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