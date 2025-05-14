CSO OC holds May Day teach-in in Santa Ana

By staff

Santa Ana, CA – About 25 people gathered on the afternoon of May 3, at Community Service Organization Orange County’s (CSO OC) May Day teach-in in downtown Santa Ana. Steph Dorantes introduced the event: “We are excited to have you here together for International Workers Day so we can strengthen our understanding of how we are impacted by police in our communities and how we are impacted by immigration status and what we can do to fight back against repression.”

The attendees then broke into two groups, one covering topics on immigration and the other covering topics on police accountability.

Police Accountability workshop

The Police Accountability workshop kicked off with a history of the working class and police. CSO member Michelle Omar spoke on the Haymarket incident that occurred during the working-class fight for an eight-hour workday. Omar stated, “This event is still relevant today because it has become a symbol of resistance for workers around the world to fight for better working conditions, and the right to organize.”

David Pulido then talked about the history of Chicano oppression, stating, ”The United States seized Mexican lands, prohibited their independent mining, segregated their children in schools, and suppressed their language, forcing them and millions of other immigrants from Mexico to work as laborers in mines, fields, and factories.”

Pulido followed by discussing notable examples of police oppression of Chicanos such as the El Paso Salt Wars, the lynching of Francisco Torres, the Bloody Christmas attacks, and the repression of the Chicano Moratorium.

Perla Gonzalez Pioquinto then gave a detailed account of Chicanos murdered by Orange County police dating back to 2017 and concluded by saying, “zero officers were proven guilty in the eyes of the court.”

The workshop ended with a strong call to action by Erika Armenta, partner of Noe Rodriguez, who was killed by the Santa Ana Police Department on December 1, 2024. She urged people to support her demands for justice along with CSO’s fight for community control of the police.

Armenta stated, “Even though my daughters won’t grow up with their father, I am seeking justice for them and their future and for these officers to be held accountable for their actions. Officers should be more like medics; they should do their best to preserve life instead of trying to end them constantly.” Armenta has still not received a full police report or video from Santa Ana PD even though they are required to release that within 45 days.

Immigration workshop

Diana Terreros of CSO OC’s immigration committee started off the workshop with a brief history of immigration rights in the U.S.

Terreros talked about the Alien and Sedition Acts, stating, “This act criminalized criticizing the government, and the Alien Enemies Act is being used by Trump currently to deport people to a Salvadoran prison notorious for human-rights abuses.” She also covered local immigration policies including a 1996 Anaheim City Council decision that allowed authorities to screen the immigration status of detainees held in city jail, the first program of its kind in California.

Terreros noted immigration policy has changed depending on the needs of the bosses. Immigrants are allowed to flow in when companies need cheap labor and immigrants are repressed, deported and scapegoated when there are economic downturns.

Dorantes and Terreros then presented on the current situation under Trump, including the status of Santa Ana as a sanctuary city, deportations happening in retaliation to activism such as Mahmoud Khalil and Jeanette Vizguerra, and raids that have happened around the U.S. Terreros pointed to a slide of protests that have occurred across the country in response, stating “although things seem bleak, it's important to know that we are not letting this administration get away with this. In every place that deportations and raids are happening, the people are standing up and fighting back!”

The immigration committee concluded the workshop with a know-your-rights skit, showing attendees how to watch ICE and how to respond if ICE comes to their door.

The Police Accountability Committee of CSO is building a campaign to fight for an immediate release of officer names and video when police killings happen. The CSO Immigration Committee continues to do community surveying and barrio walks to hand out “Know Your Rights” information. Contact CSO OC to get involved. IG @ cso.oc Email: [email protected] Phone: 714-367-6350.

#SantaAnaCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #CSO #CPAC