Comrade Rhize, ¡Presente!

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization - Wisconsin District

It was with shock and a heavy heart that members of the Wisconsin District of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization learned of the passing of one of our longest tenured general members, Rhize Ermel, on August 28, 2024.

Rhize joined the organization after the conclusion of the March on the DNC in Milwaukee in 2020. She brought a combination of experiences, perspectives and skills to the table as an activist and comrade.

Despite her many medical challenges and the cruelty of a capitalist system that doesn't care for disabled people, comrade Rhize made every effort physically possible to contribute to the movement for a better future for all. She was a dedicated and studious general member of FRSO, demonstrating a great willingness to learn and grow to better serve the people.

Comrade Rhize belonged to the Milwaukee branch of Jewish Voices for Peace, the Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine, Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee, and the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. She could also be found at many actions hosted by other groups and organizations, serving typically either as a medic or as a car marshal during marches.

In this historical moment, comrade Rhize would perhaps most want to be remembered as an anti-Zionist Jew who stood resolutely for the liberation of Palestine. She demonstrated that resolve through her practice in the capacity she was able.

Rhize will be missed by her comrades, the activists who knew her, her friends, and her family.

Rhize, ¡Presente!

#WI #Remembrances #FRSO