Community rallies to support student activist Chris Gibson at felony arraignment

By Cassia Laham

Orlando, FL – A group of 20 community members gathered outside the Orange County Courthouse in downtown Orlando to demand charges against a pro-Palestine student activist be dropped. Chris Gibson, a student at the University of Central Florida (UCF), was arrested during a pro-Palestine demonstration that took place outside of Orlando City Hall in October 2024.

Because of his participation in that off-campus protest, Gibson is currently suspended from UCF and is facing absurd felony charges that could land him in prison for five years. The rally took place on the day of his arraignment, at which he pled not guilty.

The rally for Gibson included chants of “Protesting is not a crime!” and “We won’t stop till Chris is free!”

The protest was organized by Orlando Against Police Crimes (OAPC) with representatives from various groups in attendance, including Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), Orlando 50501, Orlando for Peace, and Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA).

“It is amazing to see so many different groups coming together to support Chris, because solidarity is the most powerful weapon we have when fighting back against political repression,” said Conor Munro, organizer with OAPC and emcee of the rally. “And not only did Chris do nothing wrong, but in fact he did the right thing by standing up against the Israeli occupation and genocide!”

While listening to speeches, activists also held signs that read, “Hands off our protesters!” as well as a large banner with the words, “Drop the charges now.”

“We demand that the charges against Chris Gibson be dropped immediately,” said UCF SDS member Vanessa Cristaldi. “These charges are part of a growing wave of political repression against protesters speaking out for Palestine. Those in charge have a vested interest in the destruction of Palestine and are willing to do anything to stop the movement for Palestine. But we won’t stop!”

The last speech was from Gibson himself, who appeared in good spirits despite the bogus charges against him and the hardships he and his family currently face.

“Students are being expelled from universities, facing felonies and deportations, and being whisked away to ICE detention camps all because they dare to stand up against Israel’s genocide and the U.S. government’s complicity in the process,” Gibson said. “But through it all, we refuse to stop the struggle, to stop the fight for life and human decency. We have the courage to keep fighting for what is right, no matter who tries to stop us!”

Protesters at the event vowed to continue fighting for Chris Gibson and to continue standing in solidarity with all political prisoners targeted for their solidarity with Palestine.

#OrlandoFL #FL #AntiWarMovement #StudentMovement #Palestine