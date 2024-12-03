Communique of the Third NDFP International Theoretical Conference on National Liberation from Imperialism

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP). Freedom Road Socialist Organization was one of the conference participants.

The National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) has successfully convened its third international theoretical conference from November 29-30 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on the topic of National Liberation from Imperialism.

The two-day conference explored the theoretical and practical contributions of Lenin, Stalin, and Mao on the subject of the national question, including various modes of asserting and exercising the right to national self-determination, both armed and unarmed, that fall under the umbrella of national liberation movements.

Key discussion points emerged on the different ways national liberation struggles are waged within countries or across imperialist-defined borders, highlighting the unique conditions and strategies employed in these various contexts. A significant focus was placed on the impact of imperialist aggression, including economic sanctions, military occupations, and proxy wars, which systematically undermine movements and nations asserting their independence. Participants also examined the persistent challenges faced by unfinished liberation struggles, emphasizing the need to continue consolidating and defending the initial gains of their revolution, and to muster broad international support to face growing imperialist aggression. Additionally, the conference also considered the issue of the “compradorization” of the state, particularly in neocolonial settings.

The conference gathered 114 individuals representing 57 proletarian-socialist parties, national liberation movements, and anti-imperialist organizations from across 19 countries. Together, we discussed nine (9) submissions presented by representatives of communist, socialist-proletarian parties and anti-imperialist organizations leading national liberation struggles from the Philippines, Colombia, Cyprus, Eritrea, Nepal, Senegal, Turkey, Kurdistan, to Palestine, and an additional two (2) papers presented on the task of proletarian parties in the heartlands of advanced capitalist states such as from the United States and Italy.

The synthesis of the discussions was presented on Day 2 through a plenary session, where key themes and points emerging from the previous day were distilled.

As part of the conference, a special cultural program was held to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Kabataang Makabayan (KM), celebrating its historic role in advancing revolutionary youth movements in the Philippines and inspiring solidarity across the globe.

