Colorado unions hold rally demanding passage of the Worker Protection Act

By staff

Denver, CO – On March 19, Colorado Worker Rights United, a coalition of labor unions, gathered at the Colorado State Capitol to rally for the Worker Protection Act, which is currently under consideration by Colorado lawmakers. Around 150 union workers gathered on the steps raising signs and showing support for measure has passed the senate and is on the way to the house and governor.

Several elected officials made speeches that called for the passage of this act, which would eliminate the need for a second union election to start the collective bargaining process.

A member of Starbucks Workers United spoke to the hardship that she faced trying to organize Starbucks in Denver, including the harassment and constant threats that she and her coworkers faced daily and how many of her coworkers left the job due to constant harassment from management. She also spoke to the second election that Colorado calls the “labor peace act” which requires a second union confirmation vote and requires 75% of all employees to vote yes for a union, stating, “Last time I checked we only voted for our state representatives once, we only vote for our governor once and we only vote for the president once, and I’m pretty sure most of our elected officials here today didn’t get 75% of their vote.”

After a few more speeches from elected officials encouraging Governor Jared Polis to sign the bill, long time Teamster Ronnie Houston closed out the event by speaking to the wins unions have gained. Members chanted “Sign this bill” as the march around the capitol began. Union organizers, rank and file members and elected officials walked around the capitol chanting, “Who’s got the power? We got the power! What kind of power? Union power!”

Colorado Worker Rights United is a coalition of local unions that represent a number of Colorado including the CWA, IBEW, IATSE, SEIU, Teamsters and a few others.

#DenverCO #CO #Labor