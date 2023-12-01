Colorado tells Joe Biden ‘No to genocide’

By staff

Denver, CO – On November 28, Colorado residents protested Joe Biden’s visit to Denver. The protest condemned the president’s support of the Israeli government's genocide of Palestinians and demanded an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

Even though we face a severe housing crisis and limited funding for schooling, infrastructure, and no affordable healthcare, Biden continues to pledge billions of dollars to the apartheid state of Israel.

Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) arrived on the scene after holding a vigil on their campus hours before, commemorating those who gave their lives for the liberation of Palestine. Tom Chaney, a member of SDS, stated, “We don’t have to stand idly and watch children die. As long as Lockheed Martin is on our campus, we have a reason to fight. As long as there are representatives in our government that are supporting this genocide, we can fight.”

“The best thing we can do in the United States is end U.S. aid to Israel. More than $13 million per day. More than $14 billion!” said Paul Nelson, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. Nelson also mentioned, “There is a lot more that needs to be done, if you’re not in an organization, join one and fight for the people because we can’t do this alone!”

Despite the last-minute call for a protest, within ten minutes over 250 people responded and took to the streets. Protesters were met with a wall of police carrying assault rifles and riot shields, along with armored trucks and several police cars blocking the way. The activists stood strong and ended the night with chants led by members of SDS.

The protest was called by the Colorado Palestine Coalition, which includes the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Students for a Democratic Society, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and many other groups.

