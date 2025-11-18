Colorado Springs Starbucks workers join Red Cup Rebellion

By Jessie Proffitt

Colorado Springs, CO – On November 13, workers from the Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) rallied with their allies at a unionized Starbucks store in Colorado Springs to begin their “Red Cup Rebellion, ” strike against unfair labor practice. SBWU called this strike after Starbucks refused to finalize a union contract earlier in the year that would address worker demands for higher pay, better staffing, and address hundreds of unfair labor practice charges.

Around 90 people picketed in front of the drive-through window of the Starbucks store holding picket signs and shouting phrases like “What’s disgusting? Union busting!” and “What’s appalling? Bosses stalling!” Among them were allies from both the general community as well as several organizations, such as the Colorado Springs Labor Council, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Democratic Socialists of America, and Teamsters for a Democratic Union.

Before the picket, members from SBWU spoke in front of the crowd, railing against Starbucks’ anti-worker practices and highlighting the importance of worker solidarity.

“The bosses are scared because they realize we have the control and they don’t want us to know that,” said Raven Sage, SBWU strike captain. “These are the same bosses that say we don’t work hard enough, and yet they’ve never worn a green apron,” Sage continued, as she spoke about the CEO Brian Niccol, who had recently told corporate employees to “work harder” in an internal message. Sage concluded with a call to action to unite and strike, stating, “I think he’s right! I think we need to work harder to unite and remind him that we need leaders, not bosses!”

SBWU member and store employee Olivia Fisk spoke on Starbucks’ efforts to blame SBWU for customer frustration, saying “they want the public to think we’re the problem for standing up for ourselves, but we’re not the problem; we’re the reason Starbucks runs at all.” Fisk went on to explain the importance of worker unity, saying “when we stand together we show Starbucks and every other company watching that workers aren’t disposable and we won’t be silent.”

Allies of SBWU also stepped up to the mic to declare support of the strike and worker power.

“I’m out here because the only way we fight is through the power of solidarity,” said Keegan Estrella, a Teamsters member. Estrella noted, “every single brick on this building, every bit of concrete on the ground – it was made by people power.” Estrella declared Teamsters’ support for the strike, stating “It’s not easy to be out here, so it’s important for us to keep showing and keep backing them, and the Teamsters are going to be doing just that.” As more people spoke, a Teamster UPS driver passed by and honked in support.

Kat Draken, FRSO member, pointed out how much is being taken from the workers, noting that “Last year, Starbucks made $37 billion; of that, CEO Brian Niccol took home $39 million – as people said, 6666 times as much as the average worker.” Draken pointed out that all of this money is made “off the hard work of Starbucks workers.” Draken called Starbucks’ claim that it can’t pay workers a living wage “bullshit,” noting that “Starbucks is one of the most valuable restaurant brands in the United States. It makes $100,000 in [annual] revenue per worker.” Draken called for action and worker solidarity, declaring “Workers are being robbed, and it’s time to fight back!”

After speeches, the crowd began to picket the store for an hour before the rally concluded. SBWU workers plan to picket until Starbucks comes to the table to negotiate the contract and address their unfair labor practice. Until then, SBWU strike captains ask for people not to cross the picket line. Strike captains also invite the public to come out and support them on the picket line or contribute financially to the general SBWU fund or any local SBWU funds.

