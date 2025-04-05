Colorado protest demands gender-affirming care

By staff

Denver, CO – On March 31, over 150 Community members gathered in front of UC Anschutz Medical Campus, to demand expansion and protection of gender affirming care. Recent cuts to trans healthcare in Colorado have put many trans patients unsure of receiving life saving, life affirming healthcare.

Along with these demands protesters demanded that UC Anshutz cease its union busting tactics and forgive medical debt, after the launch of a cruel harassment campaign to demand payment from patients who cannot afford their treatments.

Speakers passionately addressed the injustice they face daily in a system that regularly denies them respect and dignity.

Kat Draken of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization stated, “We need to be telling people who the enemy is! It’s not trans people, it’s not immigrants, it’s the ruling class!”

This rally comes after over 800 anti-trans bills have been filed across the United States, including a recently filed bill in Texas that would make identifying as transgender a felony. As the enemy ramps up its attacks on queer and other people across the country, many have chosen to stand up and fight back!

