Colorado Palestine Coalition says ‘No Christmas as usual’ with powerful airport action

By Solveig Swain

Denver, CO – Around 11 a.m. on December 23, the Colorado Palestine Coalition (CPC) entered into the Denver International Airport for a banner drop in solidarity with Palestine.

Backed by chants and speeches, members unfurled banners on the rails of the bridge overlooking security as they let travelers know that there would be no Christmas as usual during the ongoing genocide of Palestinians.

“Genocide funded by Uncle Sam! Christmas is cancelled in Bethlehem!” was a powerful chant used by a Palestinian Christian and member of the CPC, before she went on to speak, both the protesters and airport travelers, on the effects the Palestinian genocide is having on Christmas. She explained that not only are Palestinians in Bethlehem unable to put up Christmas trees in public or engage in other festivities, but due to ongoing attacks by Israeli occupation targeting religious centers, Christians are not even holding worship ceremonies out of fear for their safety.

This action was especially impactful to the many Christians flying out for Christmas, as those who support Israel were forced to contend with the fact that the ongoing occupation of Palestine has directly led to the cancellation of Christmas in the biblical birthplace of Jesus Christ.

Police and Denver International Airport security were clearly impacted by their lack of experience. They huddled in confusion while watching protesters from afar before escorting them out of the building on an improvised route through the baggage claim and around the security line, which gave protesters even more attention. The incompetence displayed by police and security was a significant boost to the action, which reached the eyes and ears of thousands of travelers in DIA, and even more on social media. This disruption was a monumental win for the CPC.

After being escorted out of the building, the action carried on for around an hour outside of the doors to security and in front of the Westin Hotel. Protesters continued chants and speeches before heading back together to conclude the action.

While the Zionist occupation continues to wage genocide against Palestinians, members of the CPC continue to resist U.S. tax dollars being spent funding Israel’s war crimes. It appears that on Christmas, and every other day of the year, the CPC will ensure that there will be no more business as usual in Colorado until Palestine is free.

