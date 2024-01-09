Colorado Palestine Coalition Marches against Senator Michael Bennet

By staff

Denver, CO – On Tuesday, January 2, over 100 people marched to U.S. Senator Michael Bennet’s office to demand he ends his support for the U.S./Israeli genocide in Palestine. The march was organized by the Colorado Palestine Coalition because of Bennet’s failure to recognize the genocide that Israel is perpetrating against the Palestinians.

Hatem Teirelbar, a member of the Students for a Democratic Society, stated, “It's really important to recognize the people who are fighting like hell to protect Gaza and to stop the horrific genocide that the occupation is attempting to enact.”

Kat Draken, a rank-and-file member of Teamsters Local 455 and a member of the Denver Freedom Road Socialist Organization, stated, “We cannot let our money be used to finance more death and suffering. Instead of funding war and destruction we could be using this money for affordable housing, education or healthcare. We could prioritize human rights and well-being over war and profits. Because that's what it's all about, profit.”

The march was a continuation of the Week of Action for Palestine called by the US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), the National Alliance Against Racists and Political Repression (NAARPR), and Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), and is a reminder that people remain in support of Palestine in the new year.

