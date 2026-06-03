Colombia presidential elections first round narrows to leftist versus far right

By Jim Byrne

On May 31, the first round of the Colombian presidential elections concluded amid allegations of U.S. interference. Since no candidate won 50%, the process will be a second round runoff on June 21 between leftist Senator Iván Cepeda and far-right lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella.

Speculations of U.S. and right-wing Colombian meddling and interference surfaced immediately. Conservative Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, a Turning Point USA supporter, claimed that the U.S. might not recognize Colombia’s elections. Moreno, Colombian-born, believes the conviction of narco-connected past president Alvaro Uribe is political repression and supports the possibility of sanctions and other actions on Colombia.

Moreno was one of 88 U.S. officials in Colombia during the election, raising suspicion of voter intimidation.

Popular mobilizations in support of Cepeda occurred June 1, with many youths rallying alongside community organizations.

In 2019 and 2021, the social movements of Colombia demonstrated their frustration at the ruling right-wing administration. Two historical national strikes saw massive mobilizations, especially in urban centers, that united a new generation of younger Colombians with longstanding organizations. The pro-U.S. regime of Ivan Duque responded with repression from police and military forces that resulted in hundreds of casualties. In particular, the police targeted the eyes of protesters with rubber bullets; there were over 100 reports of protesters with eye damage.

In the wake of the government’s intentional sabotage of the 2016 Peace Accords with the FARC, the national strikes resulted in a massive shift of what popular forces are willing to risk beginning transforming the country. Many of the popular forces involved pushed forward through the Historic Pact coalition, the presidential candidate of Gustavo Petro in 2022. Petro and Afro Colombian Francia Marquez won the election.

On the Historic Pact ticket this year are Iván Cepeda, a long time senator and Aida Quilcué, an indigenous organization leader. In the first round of the presidential elections, they won 40.9 %, and the far-right candidate, Abelardo de la Espriella won 43%. This narrows the field of candidates down to Cepeda, a leftist, a de la Espriella, the pro-Israel, U.S.-backed candidate.

If elected, Cepeda’s platform includes a continuation of the Petro administration’s goals, with more focus on agrarian reform and other issues. Cepeda has also been a longtime advocate for the repatriation of Colombian revolutionary Simon Trinidad. Trinidad, a former leader of the FARC, is serving his 22nd year as a prisoner of the U.S. empire after four bogus trials finally secured a conviction.

#International #Colombia