Colombia: Popular organizations take the streets in one-year anniversary of October 7

By Joseph Charry

Bogotá, Colombia – On October 7, thousands of Colombians marched in Bogotá commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood carried out by the Palestinian resistance, and the subsequent genocide carried out by Israel against the people of Palestine. The day of action was called for by the Colombian Committee of Solidarity with Palestine, a coalition of organizations which had formed a year back to protest the ongoing genocide.

Amongst its endorsers were political parties, trade unions and progressive organizations, such as the Peoples’ Congress, the Colombian Communist Party and dozens of others. In their call to action, the Oil Workers’ Union (USO) said, “We call on the Colombian people to condemn the genocide and the escalation of violence in the Middle East and we demand that the state to which Palestine has a right is created and recognized.”

The action started at 10 a.m., when a rally gathered in front of the United States Embassy calling for an end to the U.S. funding of Israel and the genocide. At the same time, activists held a workshop at the National Pedagogical University, which at 1:30 p.m. turned into a talk. More people gathered by 3:30 p.m., when the march officially started leaving the university, chanting “Palestinian women, warriors without equal, fighting for their people, and for their freedom!”

The first stop was the Lebanese embassy, where speakers shared statements in solidarity with the people of Lebanon and their struggle against Israel. Israel’s war of conquest has killed thousands of civilians in southern Lebanon, along with political leaders such as Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.

Later in the march, protesters arrived at the Palestinian embassy, where they were greeted by Raouf Almalki, Palestinian ambassador to Colombia. As a candlelight vigil started, people left flowers by the entrance to the embassy mourning the victims of the genocide. Attendees were also invited to a cultural event held by the embassy the following day in recognition of the victims.

In a short answer to Fight Back!, the ambassador explained what the march and vigil meant to him, stating, “This shows what the true Colombian people are, not what the media allied with Israel says the Colombian people are. These people are coming out to say no to genocide, yes to justice, yes to peace, yes to the Palestinian people’s struggle for their liberation. These events fill our hearts with satisfaction, knowing the Palestinian people are not alone but are accompanied by all the peoples of the world.”

Attendees then burned Israeli flags in front of the embassy and continued their march to the United States embassy to join the rally that had started there earlier in the day. On the way there, the student encampment contingent from the National University of Colombia unveiled a huge Palestine flag atop a pedestrian bridge, blocking the street. Encampment leader William Hurtado explained that it was a form of celebration, because the encampment was able to last from May 8 to September 22 and had achieved the creation of an elective in the University about the Arab-Israeli conflict from a pro-Palestine perspective.

As protesters reached the United States embassy, drums and chants dominated the atmosphere, and speakers called out the United States government for its aid to Israel and the genocide. Marchers again burned Israeli flags and graffitied the entrance to the embassy, with slogans such as “Palestine resists” and “Yankees out of Palestine.” As the rally continued however, riot cops started lining up in front of the embassy, inciting violence towards protesters. Human rights defenders were able to form a line to protect the rally from cops, and the event ended with the police leaving and protesters celebrating.

Similar marches and rallies occurred in other cities of Colombia, such as Cali, Medellín, Bucaramanga and more.

