Coalition to March on RNC reaches handshake agreement with city, thousands to march on convention

By staff

Milwaukee, WI - After a protracted fight with authorities, the Coalition to March on the RNC came to agreement July 12 with city government on the route the protest will take on the opening day of the Republican National Convention.

Omar Flores, of the Coalition to March on the RNC, stated, “We are very proud to announce that as of 11 a.m. today, we have reached a handshake agreement with the city of Milwaukee that will allow us to march within sight and sound of the Fiserv Forum. A member of the city attorney’s office will be observing the march at the very front, to make sure things go without a hitch.”

Flores continued, “This agreement is greatly beneficial to the coalition, as we can tell our partners that we can march on the route we want to without being impeded by the police. We are encouraging all of conscience to march on the RNC with our 125 endorsing organizations. Join us to fight against the Republicans’ racist and reactionary agenda, to stand with Palestine, to defend women’s, LGBTQ and reproductive rights, to defend and expand immigrant rights, and to advocate for peace, justice and equity for all.”

Protesters will begin gathering at 10 a.m. in Milwaukee’s Red Arrow Park, July 15. A rally is set for 11 a.m. followed by a march.

“We are so overjoyed to be able to show that we can fight for our rights, and we can win,” stated Flores

#MilwaukeeWI #CoalitionToMarchOnTheRNC #CoalitionToMarchOnRNC #RNC2024 #RNC