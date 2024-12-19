Climate activists demand polluters are held accountable

By Michael Wood

St. Paul, MN – Members of the Minnesota Climate Justice Committee (CJC) held a bannering, December 15, in opposition to Lawton Standard (formerly known as Northern Iron) in Eastside neighborhood of Saint Paul on Sunday.

Lawton Standard is a foundry that has violated the Clean Air Act according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). Members of the CJC bannered to inform and emphasize the harm caused by this foundry in an oppressed nationality, working-class neighborhood.

Kay Lerohl, a member of the Climate Justice Committee, said, “When industrial polluters fight to legally refuse to get up to code because of cost, the message is clear – they value profits over the planet’s health and our health.”

Previously, the MPCA placed restrictions on Lawton Standard’s operations, but a July 12 court order revoked those restrictions. As litigation pends, this court order allows Lawton Standard to resume its normal operations, including melting up to 30 tons of leaded material per day that pollutes the Eastside neighborhood.

The Climate Justice Committee held a banner on Arcade Street that read “Hold polluters accountable! Foundries poison St. Paul!” Members also displayed signs that said, “Northern Iron pollutes!” A year before, Lawton Standard was fined $41,500 after violating its air permit in October 2023. The company has also been cited for failing to notify regulators of updates to its equipment and operations over the past 15 years.

#MinneapolisMN #MN #Environment #CJC