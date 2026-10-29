By staff

Santa Ana, CA – On October 20, Santa Ana residents and community activists rallied at city council to demand an end to the attack against Chicanos and immigrants.

This city council meeting came after two major incidents involving the Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD), resulting in several protests and a lot of angry Santa Ana residents.

On October 15, two Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) watchers Adeline Tonocco and Madison Crabill were arrested and charged by SAPD with felony stalking and conspiracy for legally observing federal ICE agents. The ICE agents then called SAPD for help and were told to drive to the police station, where the two watchers were then apprehended.

Charges against Madison Cabril have been dropped at this time, but Adeline Tonocco is still being charged with felony stalking and conspiracy, as well as resisting arrest.

Just 19 days before, on October 1, a viral video shed light on the brutal police beating of Santa Ana resident Florentino Lopez by officers Luis Casillas and Marco Benavides.

“ICE out of Santa Ana!” “No hate no fear, immigrants are welcomed here!” and “SAPD, KKK, I-C-E, they’re all the same!” could be heard from inside the city hall chambers as community members chanted outside the building.

Rain Mendoza from the Community Service Organization Orange County (CSO OC) Immigration Committee kicked off the rally, “Chicanos and immigrants are being targeted by different forces, including the SAPD, federal ICE agents, and Kingsley Management Corporation. So we are here today demanding accountability and real change! No collaboration between SAPD and ICE! Fire the officers who brutalized Florentino Lopez! Demand the city create a resolution to investigate management at Coach Royal!”

Stef Dorantes from CSO OC’s Police Accountability Committee took the mic, “We saw the brutal beating of Florentino Lopez by two SAPD officers, one of which we are very familiar with, because he has taken part in several police killings and acts of violence against unarmed Santa Ana residents. We demand justice for Florentino Lopez.”

Tanya Navarro from CHISPA spoke next, “SAPD is out here arresting community members for illegally observing ICE. SAPD has a contract with Flock and has been proven on several occasions that they have outsourced our data to the federal government. So where is the sanctuary city? Where is the accountability from the city of Santa Ana?”

CSO OC’s immigration committee members spoke on the reason they are rallying in support of city council agenda item 29, which, if passed, would prompt the city to create a resolution to investigate the crimes committed by Kingsley Corporation against the Coach Royal Mobile Home Park residents.

“CSO’s immigration committee is here to demand an investigation into Kingsley Management for the ongoing harassment and intimidation that the working-class immigrant residents of Coach Royal Mobile Home are facing. Residents have been subject to constant harassment, threats of eviction, and even threats of ICE enforcement,” said Khue Bui, member of CSO.

“We need justice now!” declared Guadalupe Barragan, Coach Royal resident. “Kinglsey corporation needs to be investigated for all the homes they stole. They continue to exploit us!”

Diana Terreros from Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) told the crowd, “Everywhere you look, you will find examples of people being oppressed, because these are symptoms of the larger problem, living under monopoly capitalism and national oppression. In this system, those who hold the most wealth make the decisions for the rest of us.”

Terreros continued, “Until this system is dismantled, we will continue to see exploitation and suffering. That is why we fight for socialism. We in Freedom Road want to put the power into the hands of the working class to transform society and we have a real strategy to build a revolution here in the U.S.”

As the rally wrapped up and public comment part of the city council meeting began, many remarked how they would be unable to give their comment due to the city’s strict cut off time of 5:45 p.m. to submit their name. About a dozen people from different organizations were unable to give their comments.

The chambers were flooded with signs stating, “Fuera Kingsley,” “Justice for Florentino Lopez” and “End ICE X SAPD collaboration.”

“We are human beings; we are not toys. We demand that Kingsley Corporation be investigated.

We are asking for you to do what’s right,” said Karla Alvarado, speaking in favor of agenda item

29 to be passed.

The crowd booed the city council and shouted “Shame!” in support of person after person who went up to the podium to demand accountability from the city council for their inaction regarding the Coach Royal residents, SAPD killings, and SAPD and ICE collaboration.

Abraham Quintana from CSO OC’s Police Accountability Committee took to the podium, “We need community control of the police to truly hold officers accountable, to put decisions regarding police policy, spending, and discipline in the hands of residents. Fire Luis Casillas, fire Marco Benavides, and fire all the killer cops on your department pay roll!”

Halfway through the city council meeting, Mayor Amezcua fled the room and was not seen again until the majority of the people left the meeting towards the very end of public comment.

Agenda item 29, which CSO OC’s immigration committee rallied behind approving, was passed by city council in a victory for the Coach Royal residents and a step towards holding Kingsley Corporation accountable.

If you are interested in joining CSO OC in this campaign, you can contact them at [email protected] or on Instagram at @CSO.OC.

#ImmigrantRights #CSO #CSOOC #SantaAnaCA #CA #SantaAna #CoachRoyal #Chicano