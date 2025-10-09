Chicagoans mobilize to demand an end to the federal occupation

By Gio Araujo

Chicago, IL – On October 8, 7000 Chicagoans mobilized in the Loop to demand an end to the occupation of the city by ICE and the National Guard.

The thousands of people coming out on a Wednesday evening shows that the momentum of the resistance against Trump’s occupation is not slowing down. Chicago is in the center of this country’s fight back against Trump’s reactionary agenda, alongside LA and DC.

“We must build the largest united front against the invasion of our city and state. We need to escalate our defense and go on the offensive! To block the movement of the National Guard and shut down ICE operations,” opened Husam Marajda of the United States Palestinian Community Network (USPCN). He urged people to join the movement and get involved with an organization.

“What we are seeing is an administration that is sending troops in to scare us into silence. To punish dissent. And we will not allow that here in the city of Chicago,” said Jessie Fuentes, the progressive Puerto Rican alderperson of the 26th ward of Chicago. On October 3, Fuentes was violently arrested by racist ICE agents after she had confronted them over planned kidnappings of people in the Humboldt Park Hospital. Fuentes stood in solidarity with protesters and has promised to continue fighting for immigrants in the City Council.

Frank Chapman, executive director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, spoke last at the rally. He challenged the crowd, stating, “We have to stop these ICE agents.” The ICE occupation has killed Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez. This past weekend, Marimar Martinez, a U.S. citizen, was shot by federal agents, but survived. Chapman addressed these acts, saying, “We have to use every means necessary to stop those who come here to kill us; who come here to occupy.”

Chapman finished with, “We had a peaceful demonstration, but when we’re violently attacked, we have the right to defend ourselves!”

Protesters marched down Michigan Avenue, making it clear that Chicagoans are not licking boots, and they are ready to take down Trump and his long repressive agenda.

Join the resistance!

The Coalition Against the Trump Agenda (CATA) is a coalition of over 80 organizations building a united front against the reactionary Trump administration. The Trump administration is coming after all sectors of the people’s movements. It’s the coalition’s goal to unite these movements in action against the reactionary Trump agenda.

Join the coalition and help build the fight back at coalitionagainsttrumpagenda.org.

#ChicagoIL #IL #ImmigrantRights #CATA #ICE #Featured