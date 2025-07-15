Chicagoans call on Pritzker to fund transit, other public services

By Kobi Guillory

Chicago, IL – “We are here to demand that Governor JB Pritzker live up to his promise of standing up against the cuts and the cruelty of the Trump administration,” Chicago Teachers Union member Jesse Bostic said to the hundreds of people who rallied in Daley Plaza on Saturday afternoon, July 12.

Better Streets Chicago organized the protest in response to the Illinois government’s failure to secure funding necessary to prevent 40% service cuts to public transportation.

“This fight isn't just about buses and trains, it's about workers having dignity, it's about students being able to get to school. Let's build a system that shows up like we do,” said Jose Manuel Almanza, with Equicity Chicago.

“If the state cuts transit funding, I don’t know how I’m going to get around,” said disability rights activist Mary Delgado.

“We know people in our communities are willing to fight for better,” declared Melanie Minuche with Little Village Environmental Justice Organization.

Minuche added, “It’s on all of us to make sure Governor Pritzker gets back to Springfield and calls a special session to fully fund public services.” The demand for a public session comes after the Illinois General Assembly adjourned on May 31 without addressing a $770 million gap in the Regional Transit Authority budget. The state government has also neglected to cover $734 in the Chicago Public Schools budget, which has contributed to mass layoffs of school staff.

The rally showed that communities and unions are ready to unite against both federal attacks on public services and the state government’s reluctance to fund them.

W Robert Schultz III with the Active Transit Alliance led the crowd in chants of “Transit is essential!” After the rally, protesters took the streets and marched to a state-owned office building in the West Loop. While marching, they chanted “Public transit, public good! Fix it, fund it, like you should!”

#ChicagoIL #IL #Labor #PeoplesStruggles #CTU #ATA #Transit