Chicago tells local officials to shut down the Broadview ICE facility

By staff

Chicago, IL – Immigrant rights groups held a press conference July 22, calling for the shutdown of an ICE facility in the Chicago suburbs and demanding that local officials take action. When they attempted to deliver a letter detailing their demands to Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen Burke O’Neill, they were threatened with arrest.

The Broadview ICE Staging Facility is located just outside of Chicago in suburban Broadview, and is meant to hold ICE detainees for 12 hours before they are transferred to a detention center. As ICE has continued its abductions in Chicago and the surrounding area, Broadview has been used to house without beds or proper meals for days.

“Of the migrants we’ve been supporting in the Midwest, we know at least one, Tito Ernie, has spent time in the Broadview processing center,” said Caroline Olsen of the Tanggol Migrante Network, speaking to the crowd of more than 40 people who gathered for the press conference. Tito means uncle, a Filipino term of respect.

“He spent four days, disoriented and grieving the recent death of his sister, in the Broadview facility with no beds, showers, or adequate food,” continued Olsen. “He and his family were kept in the complete dark about his situation, with no understanding of how long he would be held there. He had no way of contacting his family or a lawyer.”

The Broadview facility has become a tool in the Trump administration’s attacks against immigrants and the working class. After Trump’s success in passing his budget bill, advocates worry that conditions at Broadview will worsen as ICE increases detentions.

“This moment requires transparency and accountability from ICE and other deputized agencies, especially as they ramp up their use of the Broadview processing center,” said Brandon Lee, communications director for the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. “We know for a fact that ICE is holding people [for] multiple days at a time in inhumane conditions, and denying access to legal and community support before being fast-tracked to deportation.”

“These facilities should undergo regular audits, at a minimum,” said Jordan Esparza-Kelley, communications coordinator for the Council on American-Islamic Relations – Chicago. “It is unacceptable that this facility has not undergone an audit in seven years.”

After the press conference, supporters moved across the street to States Attorney Burke’s office and attempted to deliver their demands in person. After a standoff with a staffer from Burke’s office resulted in threats of arrests, it became clear that even local officials are reluctant to oppose ICE’s terrorism.

“If you are going to arrest people, then the first person you are going to arrest is an elected official!” said Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez of the 25th Ward in response to the threats. Protesters chanted, “Aqui estamos, y no nos vamos!” until the staffer agreed to deliver the letter to Burke.

