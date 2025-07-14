Chicago Teachers U demands Pritzker act for fully funded schools

By Kobi Guillory

Chicago, IL – Dozens of teachers and school staff rallied outside the Board of Education (BoE) headquarters on Wednesday, July 9. They carried signs saying, “Fund schools, not ICE” and “Pritzker, where's our money?” among other slogans. The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) members demanded that Governor JB Pritzker call a special legislative session to fully fund Chicago's schools.

“We are facing a crisis that is in some ways unprecedented,” Jackson Potter, vice president of CTU, explained the harm Trump's “Big Beautiful Bill” will do to public services. Chicago Public Schools already faces a $734 million deficit with the “BBB” slashing another $60 million from the district.

Potter reminded the board members of the decades-long fight for school funding in which many board members have participated and urged the board to help apply pressure to Pritzker. For years CTU has called on elected officials to find sources of funding for schools rather than cutting budgets.

“Every dollar cut is a blow to the future of a student who already faces more challenges than most,” Keerti Nandan, a special education teacher, told the press how annual budget cuts affect her students.

“Don't balance the budget on the backs of students with disabilities,” Nandan continued.

One of the consequences of budget cuts is mass layoffs. CPS recently announced the layoffs of over 1400 school staff, mostly paraprofessionals who are majority Black and brown women.

“We know CPS schools are underfunded, and they have $1.2 billion owed to them by the state funding formula,” Pavlyn Jankov, CTU research director, explaining why Governor Pritzker is the target of CTU’s demands.

“Underfunding is a choice,” Jankov described the funding inequality between Chicago and other Illinois districts with fewer Black and brown students. “We have to have a fully funded school system, and that has to happen with state funding and new progressive revenue.”

#ChicagoIL #IL #PeoplesStruggles #Education #CTU #Labor