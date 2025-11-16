Chicago stands with Venezuela

By staff

Chicago, IL – On Tuesday, November 4, several organizations led by the Chicago Committee Against War & Racism organized a press conference demanding that the United States stay out of Venezuela.

“Viva viva Venezuela,” the crowd chanted, showcasing their support of Venezuela and opposition to a U.S. invasion.

“While Trump wages his war here against the people of Chicago, cutting jobs, deporting immigrants and sending police and ICE to terrorize our neighborhoods, he is also waging a war on our brothers and sisters in Latin America,” Evelyn Zepeda from Ceiba Colectiva stated.

Since August, the United States has repeatedly attacked the Venezuelan people, making them a prime target of U.S. imperialism. The United States aims to topple their democracy, pushing back the gains they have achieved under the Bolivarian government and their presidents Hugo Chavez and Nicholas Maduro. It also seeks access to Venezuela’s plentiful natural resources such as gold and oil.”

Since Hugo Chavez came into office and, with the support of the people’s movements, initiated the Bolivarian Revolution, the United States has attempted to forcefully overthrow both Chavez and now Nicholas Maduro. From the infamous failure of the 2002 coup, to the 2018 backing of far right candidate Juan Guiado, to now open calls for invasion, the United States has tried but failed many times due to the will of the Venezuelan people behind their government.

“This is not about drugs, this is about hegemony,” said Jae Franklin from Anti-War Committee Chicago (AWC). Since the escalation, the U.S. has attacked fishing vessels on international waters claiming they were cartel boats, killing innocent Venezuelans and Colombians.

Franklin continued, “The Venezuelan people refuse to subordinate themselves to U.S. oil giants. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is being punished for its steadfast principled solidarity with the Palestinian people,” referencing how Presidents Hugo Chavez and Nicholas Maduro have stood with Palestine and cut all ties with Israel despite international pressure.

“The people and sovereignty of Venezuela are not negotiable, so we must continue to be in the streets to say U.S. hands off of Venezuela. Mark your calendars – the national Anti-War Action Network, joined by over 30 organizations, has a week of action to demand U.S. hands off Venezuela from November 14 to November 23,” said Franklin

Keep an eye out for more updates on actions surrounding Venezuela. More info on the Anti-War Action Network/AWC Chicago week of action can be found at @antiwarchicago and @BAP-Chicago on Instagram.

