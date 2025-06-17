Chicago stands defiant against Trump and in solidarity with LA, Palestine and Iran

By Kobi Guillory

Chicago, IL – “Donald Trump said that anyone protesting on his birthday would be met with force. We say to Trump, ‘fuck around and find out,’” said Angel Naranjos, a member of the Immigrant Rights Working Committee of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR) at a June 19 protest held by the Coalition for Justice in Palestine in downtown Chicago.

It was the city’s sixth large protest in seven days, all in resistance to the violence inflicted by the Trump administration in the U.S. and around the world.

Naranjos continued, “The people are in motion and want to fight, and are saying, from LA to Chicago, from Minnesota to Palestine, we refuse to get used to tanks rolling through our neighborhoods!”

Three protests, on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, called for an end to ICE raids and the collaboration between CPD and ICE, which is a violation of Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance. Several hundred rallied with CAARPR’s IRWC in Pilsen, a predominantly Chicano and Mexicano neighborhood, and marched to the sites of recent ICE abductions. Thousands marched downtown on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, repeating the demands and demonstrating that there will be no business as usual while ICE continues to terrorize immigrants.

These protests have happened in conjunction with rapid response actions against ongoing ICE patrols and raids in neighborhoods like Pilsen and Little Village. At each protest, speakers recounted the brutal and deceptive tactics used by ICE and CPD as well as the ways in which community organizations have been fighting back.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, who has faced attacks from local and federal reactionaries for his commitment to keeping Chicago a sanctuary city, was one of many voices urging the city’s residents to resist the attacks coming from the White House.

This week’s protests raised the need for solidarity. On Sunday, Crystal Gardner of the Westside-based Black led 290 Independent Political Organization (IPO) said “no badge, no agency, no raid will break the bond between oppressed communities. The same systems that cage our children are the ones deporting you all’s children, and we say enough!”

Chicago expressed international solidarity this week as well. After Israel’s unprovoked airstrikes against Iran on Thursday killed at least 80 civilians, the US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), and the Antiwar Committee (AWC) of Chicago held an emergency Hands Off Iran demonstration in downtown Federal Plaza on Friday evening, June 13.

“Make no mistake, this is a U.S. war, and we must stand against it at all costs,” Husam Marajda, co-chair of USPCN, explained at Friday’s protest how the U.S. government has spent decades backing Israel’s many crimes.

The international and domestic issues came together in two downtown protests held on the afternoon of Saturday, June 14. 75,000 rallied in and around Daley Plaza for Chicago’s No Kings demonstration, one of more than 2000 protests around the country coinciding with the DC military parade being held on Trump’s birthday.

The rally was organized by Indivisible Chicago and saw contingents from Casa DuPage Workers Center, the Coalition Against the Trump Agenda, the Chicago Teachers Union, and many other organizations. Chants of “Lock him up!” and “Trump, escucha, estamos en la lucha!” echoed off the skyscrapers.

Two hours after the No Kings protest, 2000 people, many coming from the previous rally, marched from Water Tower Park in support of the international March to Gaza to end the genocide. Marchers chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” and “Viva, viva Palestina!”

Among the many chants which electrified Chicago’s atmosphere this week, the one which most captured the city’s mood was, “The people united will never be defeated!”

#ChicagoIL #IL #AntiWarMovement #ImmigrantRights #USPCN #ChicagoAWC #CAARPR