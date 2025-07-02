Chicago protests for Palestine to continue turning the tide against Israel

By Zhenya Aleksandrovna and Caryn Hart

Chicago, IL – Several hundred people mobilized in downtown Chicago, June 28 to demand the end of all U.S aid to Israel and divestment of Illinois bonds from companies complicit in the occupation of Palestine.

This weekly demonstration was organized by the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine (CJP). CJP has organized mass demonstrations almost every week for nearly two years since the current Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza began in October 2023.

Husam Marajda, an organizer with the US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), a member organization of CJP, described the recent atrocities perpetrated by apartheid Israel. All of them – from estimates of over 300,000 Palestinian people missing, to the Israeli occupation forces playing shooting games with starving Palestinians – are funded by U.S. tax dollars.

Deanna Othman with American Muslims for Palestine explained, “People have recorded finding opioids in the flour.” She reiterated the failure of mainstream media to cover this cruelty, stating “It is no accident that these drugs have been found in something like flour – something that people are depending on to stay alive when food is scarce in Gaza.”

Because of these and other horrors being inflicted daily on the Palestinian people with U.S. backing, CJP organizers reminded protesters of the importance of continued organizing. They also explained that the Palestinian liberation movement is on the upswing.

Marajda described Iran’s victory over Israel after the latter launched unprovoked attacks on the Iranian people on June 13, with the full backing of the U.S. Both the U.S. and Israel were humiliated on the global stage by their failure to inflict significant damage on Iran, the staunchest supporter of Palestinian resistance in the region.

Domestically, Zohran Mandani won the Democratic primary for New York City mayor after being the sole candidate who refused to visit Israel if elected. “They poured millions of dollars to defeat him, and he came out victorious, because everyday people like us are tired of the double standards, we’re waking up, and we’re saying hell no to Israel and our complicity with Israeli war crimes!” said Marajda.

“Anti-Zionism is no longer fringe. We are the mainstream, and we will not back down!” said Othman. “Continue spreading the word, continue bringing others, and ensure that this momentum only grows stronger!”

Speakers reiterated that the genocide is funded by the tax dollars of U.S. citizens. In Illinois, State Treasurer Michael Frerichs has invested over $145 million in Israel bonds, facilitating the genocide and ecocide in Palestine. Organizers with USPCN, BDS Chicago, the Anti War Committee Chicago and other organizations handed out hundreds of flyers with the link to their petition calling on him to divest now.

After the program, the protesters once again took the streets of downtown Chicago chanting “Money for jobs and education, not for war and occupation!” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”’

#ChicagoIL #IL #AntiWarMovement #Iran #Palestine #ImmigrantRights #CJP