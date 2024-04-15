Chicago: Hundreds gather to plan march on the Democratic National Convention

By staff

Chicago, IL – More than 450 people representing 75 organizations gathered in Chicago, April 13, to plan a massive march at the Democratic National Convention, which will stand with Palestine and promote a people’s agenda.

Kobi Guillory of the National Alliance Against Racist and Pollical Repression told conference participants, “We will counterprotest the DNC starting on August 19 to demand an immediate end to the U.S.-backed Israeli genocide, and that no more of our tax dollars are used to fund the massacres of Palestinians.” Guillory also talked about the fight to get permits for a large-family friendly protest, but said that organizers were going to march to within sight and sound of the convention, permits or not.

Among the organization present at the conference were the US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), the National Alliance Against Racist and Pollical Repression, New Students for a Democratic Society, the Legalization for All Network, and Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

