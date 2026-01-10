Charleston, SC protest against the ICE killing of Renee Good

By staff

Charleston, SC – Over 250 people gathered at Marion Square in Charleston, South Carolina, on January 8 for an emergency protest against the deadly shooting of Renee Good by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis the day before.

Members of the local chapter of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, the Lowcountry Action Committee, the Charleston Community Service Organization, the College of Charleston Students for a Democratic Society, Charleston Democratic Socialists of America, 50501 SC, and others came together in what they referred to as a “broad, united front against killer ICE agents.”

Representatives presented clear and direct demands like “Justice for Renee Good,” “Jail Jonathan Ross,” “ICE out of our communities” and “End 287(g).”

“Chinga la migra!” was the rallying cry of the Charleston Community Service Organization, which opened the emergency protest with a heartfelt speech by leading member Dulce Lopez. “I am somebody,” she called out to the crowd. “I deserve justice. Right here. Right now.”

Organizers attempted to connect the dots between the tragedy in Minneapolis and the recent U.S. aggression against Venezuela. “We just saw some of you four days ago at the No War Against Venezuela protest,” remarked Erica Veal of the Lowcountry Action Committee and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. “And we will continue to show up and show out every time the U.S. commits war crimes abroad and domestic terrorism at home.”

The city of Charleston passed a law referred to as the “First Amendment Demonstration Ordinance,” which requires a police permit for gatherings of 25 or more. Organizers say that when permits are submitted, the Charleston Police Department employs strategies to delay their processing by requesting repeated location and time changes. The one caveat to the law, which many call an infringement on First Amendment rights, is the “48 hour clause,” which allows community members to assemble without a police permit within two days of breaking news. Organizers took advantage of this clause over the past week to mobilize multiple rallies.

“We are exhausted from planning back-to-back actions, but it is important for us to be out here to make our voices heard,” said Nate Hubler of the Lowcountry Action Committee Solidarity Network and the Elbit Out of SC coalition. “Time is of the essence. We don’t have the virtue of waiting to protest because we are contending with a repressive law that police have repeatedly used to disperse lawful assemblies and brutalize protesters.”

As the sun set over the crowd, organizers emphasized the importance of joining justice-centered and action-oriented organizations. Matt Colburn, also of the Lowcountry Action Committee and Freedom Road said, “we are not outnumbered. We are out organized. This administration’s top officials are living on military bases. ICE covers their faces despite being one of the most well-paid and well-funded federal agencies. Why? Because they're afraid of the people.”

The first week of 2026 has attendees convinced it will be a year of heightened activity and protest. “There will continue to be mass mobilizing events that force us out into the streets,” Veal said in her closing remarks. “What’s most important is the organizing that happens in between.”

#CharlestonSC #SC #ImmigrantRights #InJusticeSystem #ICE #ReneeGood #KillerCops #KillerICE