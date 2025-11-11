Charleston, SC: National Network 0n Cuba fall meeting

By staff

Charleston, SC — The Lowcountry Action Committee (LAC) hosted the National Network on Cuba (NNOC) for its annual fall meeting in Charleston, South Carolina November 7 through 9. Founded 35 years ago, the NNOC is composed of over 70 member organizations dedicated to normalizing relations between the United States and Cuba, organizing support for the Cuban people and actively opposing sanctions, in the form of the economic blockade, against the island. The United States blockade of Cuba is the longest in human history, beginning in 1960.

The theme for the NNOC fall convening was “Unity in Action,” and Cuba solidarity organizers from across the country came together to strategize ways to end the ongoing economic blockade and to remove Cuba from the United States’s State Sponsors of Terrorism list. The event kicked off Friday night with a film screening highlighting Cuba’s solidarity with Palestine and an art build hosted by the Elbit Out of South Carolina (EOSC) Coalition.

During their opening remarks, NNOC Co-chair Onyesonwu Chatoyer stressed the importance of the NNOC’s work, “Let us be clear about our objectives, our politics, and our history. We are not here to merely resist. We are here to build a unified, strategic and disciplined force that can win. The work of the National Network on Cuba – from delivering medicine, to forming brigades, to passing resolutions – is a direct contribution to a world beyond imperialism, a world where a sovereign Cuba can continue to thrive and inspire, and where global solidarity is not just a slogan, but a practiced reality.”

During breakout groups, attendees discussed national growth strategies, material aid strategies, ways to organize around local resolutions in support of Cuba, and renewed efforts in cultural activism. Participants left the groups feeling energized about the work ahead.

“We have a duty to stand in unwavering support of the Cuban people and their just struggle. It’s important that we leave this meeting with a clear plan in place to carry out the steps necessary to support the ongoing revolution there,” said LAC co-founder Erica Veal.

The annual convening also featured a panel with representatives from the Charleston Community Service Organization, Free Palestine Charleston (FPC), EOSC, and the Cuban Embassy, who discussed their shared struggles. Two new organizations presented their formal applications for membership in the NNOC; both organizations were voted in unanimously. An election was also held for two co-chair positions.

The convening concluded Sunday morning on Sullivan’s Island with a tribute to Assata Shakur led by Carlie Towne, a Gullah Geechee elder. The tribute included the offering of libations, poetry readings and a performance by the Harambee Dance Company.

“Assata’s legacy reminds us that the fight for liberation is never isolated, but instead a living, breathing continuum of resistance crossing borders, languages, and generations. Honoring Assata means moving past empty remembrance, and accepting the revolutionary charge to struggle forward with deep courage, clarity and disciplined political action,” said Shaquille Fontenot, co-chair of the NNOC, and LAC co-founder.

After the event, attendees had the opportunity to join the EOSC coalition and FPC in a keffiyeh walk and banner drop in the heart of downtown Charleston. The banner was painted with the phrases “Elbit out of SC,” “ICE out of SC” and “U.S. out of Cuba.” When asked about the banner, Nate Hubler remarked that “The phrases are a clear reminder of our shared struggles and that we must look for unity in action as our work continues in the coming year.”

