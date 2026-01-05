Charleston rally against U.S. war on Venezuela

By staff

Charleston, SC – Over 100 people gathered in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, January 4 for an emergency protest against U.S. military aggression in Venezuela. Protesters condemned Washington’s attempts to destabilize the Venezuelan government through sanctions, military posturing and political interference and demanded the release of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

Members of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization’s Charleston District, the Lowcountry Action Committee, Charleston Democratic Socialists of America, the Charleston Climate Coalition, Free Palestine Charleston, and others led chants like “Up, up, up with liberation; down, down, down with occupation” and “Free, Free! President Maduro!”

Attendees held signs denouncing U.S. interference in Venezuela and condemning the ongoing attempts to overthrow the democratically elected Maduro government. Speakers rejected U.S. narratives used to justify sanctions and military threats.

“The Venezuelan people are the only ones who have the right to determine who leads their country. Not Trump and his cronies,” said Erica Veal, member of Freedom Road and the Lowcountry Action Committee.

Organizers also pointed to the devastating humanitarian impacts of economic warfare imposed by Washington, D.C.

“When the U.S. government pours billions into war and sanctions, it’s working-class people here and abroad who pay the price,” said FRSO member Sasha Bozanic. “We’re out here today to say we refuse to accept war budgets while our communities face housing insecurity, climate disasters and police brutality.”

Speakers and participants stressed the local and environmental consequences of U.S. militarism, drawing clear connections between massive military spending abroad and underfunded housing, education and mitigation of climate change efforts in Charleston. Surrounded by dozens of Charleston Police Department officers, including several mounted on horses, organizers highlighted how militarization abroad mirrors the conditions of police occupation and surveillance in working-class, Black and brown communities at home.

Protesters also connected U.S. aggression against Venezuela to sanctions imposed on Cuba and other countries resisting U.S. imperial control, emphasizing how these policies harm everyday people while enriching weapons manufacturers and corporate elites.

Shaquille Fontenot of the Lowcountry Action Committee emphasized international solidarity, stating, “What the U.S. is doing to Venezuela is the same logic it uses to justify policing and repression at home. Imperialism abroad and occupation at home are two sides of the same system, and our fight against it has to be collective and global.”

Organizers concluded by calling for an end to U.S. sanctions, military threats, and respect for Venezuelan sovereignty. They urged Charleston residents to continue organizing locally while standing in international solidarity against imperialism, occupation, and war on Venezuela and elsewhere.

#CharlestonSC #SC #AntiWarMovement #Venezuela #FRSO #LCAC