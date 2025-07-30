Charges dropped against anti-ICE protester Alejandro Orellana

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – On July 29, the federal government announced the conspiracy charges against Chicano activist Alejandro Orellana were dropped – a victory for Centro CSO and all freedom fighters in the immigrant rights movement fighting against ICE terror!

On June 12, the FBI, National Guard, and the East LA Sheriff station raided Orellana’s home. They arrested Orellana, destroyed his family home, and locked him up at the Metropolitan Detention Center that has been the site of many anti-deportation protests. The Justice Department charged him with conspiracy to commit civil disorder and aiding and abetting civil disorder, which could have resulted in up to five years in prison for Orellana.

After seven weeks of fighting a national campaign, Centro CSO stood their ground and fought the odds against political repression and intimidation and were successful. U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli – Trump's lapdog – gave in to the pressure and realized that he would not win this case. As Orellana’s supporters noted at actions across the country, handing out face shields and water bottles to protesters is not a crime.

The campaign consisted of national days of action demanding that U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli drop the charges on Alejandro. Allies around the country released statements of support, held protests, made videos of support, wrote letters and flooded phone lines pressuring Essayli to drop the trumped-up charges. CSO made an impact and filled up the courtroom during Orellana’s hearings.

With their victory, Orellana and Centro CSO made it clear that it is right to rebel against inhumane injustices against Raza.

“Protesting is not a crime,” said Orellana in response to the government dropping its charges against him. “Protecting the community is not a crime. The reason we won is because we are on the right side of history and our cause is just.”

Attacks on undocumented people are only increasing, as Trump's disastrous bill will allot the ICE budget billions of dollars to meet his deportation quota by abducting innocent people from the streets and workplaces. California Chief Border Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino sees all undocumented people as criminals who should be rounded up to concentration camps and he tries to criminalize anyone who stands against abductions by masked federal agents.

