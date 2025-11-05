Centro CSO's ofrenda honors victims of police brutality and ICE

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – On November 1, Centro CSO participated in the building of a community ofrenda (altar) at the Self Help Graphics’ 52nd annual Dia de Los Muertos Celebration in East Los Angeles. CSO’s altar honored the memories of community activists, victims of police brutality, and immigrants who have died while in ICE custody.

The altar was created as part of the Legalization for All (L4A) weekend of action, which aimed to show attendees across the country the continued reality of the oppression immigrants face. Onlookers stopped by to pay respect and draw insight into some of the lives ICE has claimed.

Marisol Marquez of Centro CSO stated, “ICE raids are modern-day terrorism for our people. Chicanos, Mexicanos, and Centroamericanos all fear being stopped on the way to school, dropping off our kids, or going trick-or-treating. The L4A weekend of action made sure to uplift the names of those who have died or been killed by ICE. Enough is enough! CSO will continue fighting for legalization for all and an end to deportations and ICE raids.”

The altar contained signs that read “ICE out of LA,” a demand advanced by community members in Los Angeles since Trump’s return to power. ICE has claimed 22 lives since Trump took office, with this number potentially being greater. A recent victim of the ICE terror was Roberto Carlos Montoya Valdez, who was struck by oncoming traffic on a freeway in Monrovia, California. Valdez was fleeing an ICE raid at a Home Depot, which resulted in his death.

Centro CSO’s altar also incorporated victims of police crimes and the family of Jeremy Flores assisted in building the altar. Flores, a 26-year-old Chicano, was murdered earlier this year by the LAPD. His photo stood alongside other victims of police brutality, whose families Centro CSO has organized alongside over the years.

Verita Topete of Centro CSO stated, “The Dia de los Muertos altar reminded us that our ancestors and loved ones are still with us. In every act of resistance, in every moment of love, and in every fight for our community's future.”

If you would like to become involved with Centro CSO, you can send a message on their social media platforms @CentroCSO or email them at [email protected].

