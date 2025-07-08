Centro CSO rally for Alejandro Orellana and Verita Topete

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – On Saturday, July 5, Centro CSO organized a rally at La Placita Olvera in downtown Los Angeles to demand justice for two of its members who are under attack: Alejandro Orellana and Verita Topete. The rally drew over 50 community members, workers, students, organizers and even Orellana’s former schoolteachers. The crowd united to chant, “Drop the charges!”

The rally came as Orellana faces federal charges for allegedly distributing face shields and water to protesters during a demonstration against ICE in downtown Los Angeles. Verita Topete, a leader of CSO’s immigration committee, has also experienced political attacks in recent weeks for her role defending immigrant rights and speaking out against police terror. The FBI seized her phone on June 26.

Centro CSO and supporters made it clear that these charges are a part of a larger campaign of repression aimed at silencing the workers and Chicanos who are fighting back against deportations.

“We all have the same enemy – that’s Donald Trump, ICE and the state. We need to rise up and say ‘Drop the charges on Alejandro. Leave Verita alone. Hands off protesters!’” said Jared Hamil, a Teamster at Local 396 and a shop steward at UPS.

“These folks are heroes of the working class and immigrant rights movement,” said Sol Márquez of Centro CSO. “We want justice for Verita and drop the charges on Alejandro. ¡La lucha sigue, sigue!”

Speakers emphasized that the real criminals are not those fighting for justice, but the system that jails organizers, deports families and protects killer cops. As the rally ended, Centro CSO pledged to continue the fight, build solidarity and organize more actions to defend those under attack.

Organizers encouraged supporters to attend upcoming court dates in August, spread the word about the FBI repression, gather solidarity statements for the Committee to Stop FBI Repression and stay in the streets until all charges are dropped and justice is won.

