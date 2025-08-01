Centro CSO holds victory press conference for Alejandro Orellana

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – Centro CSO and supporters gathered at Mariachi Plaza, July 30, for a press conference to announce their victory over the Department of Justice, as it dropped the charges on anti-ICE protester Alejandro Orellana.

After seven weeks of nationwide pressure on U.S. Attorney Billal “Bill” Essayli, Alejandro is a free man and can live without government restrictions or reporting to a parole officer.

On July 30, U.S. District Judge Serena Murillo dismissed the case without prejudice after Bill Essayli asked to drop the charges the day before.

“We are here today to celebrate,” said Jordan Peña, who is part to Centro CSO leadership. “They were coming after Alejandro as a direct act of political repression because of the work we do in CSO and the way we protect our communities.”

Orellana’s victory is the latest example of cases against anti-ICE protesters being dropped because those prosecutions, clearly politically motivated, can’t stand up in court. Centro CSO also demanded the charges on all immigrant rights protesters who stood up against ICE be dropped and that all political prisoners be released.

Alejandro Orellana went up to the podium, which was full of microphones, and spoke in defiance against Essayli, the U.S. Attorney, who had celebrated the June 12 raid in the media. Orellana also thanked the dozens of organizations for their unwavering support of his case.

“Protesting and protecting yourself and your community from police violence and draconian deportation policies is not a crime,” said Orellana during his speech. “And that’s why Billal’s case fell apart, because they had nothing. As history has made evident, the far right continues to be paper tigers.”

Long time Chicano activist Carlos Montes spoke about what transpired at Orellana’s house when the FBI, National Guard and East LA Sheriffs raided him. ”Centro CSO stood firm and fought against political repression and intimidation and we’re glad that Alejandro is free!” Montes said “Trump's lapdog Essayli gave into pressure and realized he can’t win this case. It is right to protest. It is right to rebel against inhumane injustices against Chicanos, Mexicanos and Central Americans.”

“When I heard he was arrested, some of my coworkers and myself were furious,” said Henry Cornejo, a UPS worker and member of the Teamsters union who works alongside Orellana. “I consider what he did heroic, distributing face shields to protesters that were being shot at by LAPD 40mm launchers.” Cornejo continued. “I’m standing here in solidarity and victory with Alejandro and Centro CSO for winning this case. These charges were dropped because we as activists, as a community and as Raza knew these accusations were baseless.”

Centro CSO is building for the 55th Chicano Moratorium on August 30 in East Los Angeles, where political repression against the Chicano movement continues. The main themes will highlight legalization for all, anti-war activism, and community control of the police.

To join the struggle and keep fighting back against political repression, you can reach out to Centro CSO on Instagram @CentroCSO.

#LosAngelesCA #CA #InJusticeSystem #PoliticalRepression #OppressedNationalities #ChicanoLatino #ICE #ImmigrantRights #FBI #StopFBI #CentroCSO