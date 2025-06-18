Central IL stands in solidarity with Los Angeles, says ICE out!

By staff

Peoria, IL – Sunday, June 15, more than 150 residents of Central Illinois took to the intersection of North University and West Main Street, occupying all four corners.

The protest was organized by River City Rainbow Collective and Peoria No Ban No Wall, with attendance from Peoria for Palestine, Workers Strike Back, and 50501. Most attendees were locals, though a few had driven from nearby Bloomington for the demonstration.

They protested ICE and rallied in solidarity against Trump’s attacks on the people of Los Angeles, who are defending their neighborhoods from ICE abductions and government repression.

“No fear, no hate, no ICE in our state!” shouted protesters, as cars drove by honking in support, some yelling encouragement from their windows.

Protesters waved Mexican flags and signs calling for the welcoming of immigrants and refugees, and opposing the Trump administration's racist targeting of immigrants. Alongside slogans against Trump and ICE, protesters shouted “Free, free Palestine!” and “Trans rights are human rights!”

“ICE does not play in Peoria. And we don’t want it here. That’s the message I want to convey – no ICE,” said Terri Brink, a longtime local activist.

Organizers handed out flyers for Peoria Rapid Response Network, which is part of a country-wide grassroots activist movement responding to ICE sightings and assisting families with resources in cases of abductions.

Organizers were well prepared, and provided water bottles, sign-making materials, and a first aid station.

The people of Peoria are standing up against Trump's attacks on immigrants and demanding ICE stay well away from their communities. Peoria stands in solidarity with the people of Los Angeles working tirelessly to defend their homes from ICE kidnappings.

Look for future actions on Facebook on pages for River City Rainbow Collective, Peoria No Ban No Wall, and The Peoria Rapid Response Network.

