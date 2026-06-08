Call in on Monday, June 8, to say ‘Hands off immigrant rights activist Nadia Topete! Stop grand jury repression!’

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following call from the Committee to Stop FBI Repression.

Nadia Topete, immigrants' rights activist in Los Angeles, refused to testify in front of a grand jury. Because of this, she could be arrested and held in jail for an unknown period of time. The CSFR calls on all supporters to, on Monday, June 8, call into the offices of the US Attorney Bilal Essayli and Assistant US Attorney Michael Wheat, to say, “Hands Off Nadia!”

While we don't know why Nadia Topete was subpoenaed, we know that she was part of the 2025 anti-ICE uprisings in LA. Grand juries result in indictments nine times out of ten and are tools of political repression. Refusing to testify is a heroic act that every person of conscience should look at as a model for what to do if you are ever summoned to a grand jury. She, like everyone else in that movement, did nothing wrong and should be able to walk free.

Call in on Monday, 6/8! Hands Off Nadia Topete!

When: June 8, Monday, from 9am to 5pm PDT

Who: call both

1. Bilal Essayli, US Attorney Central District Office Line @ (714) 338-3500, press 0

2. Assistant US Attorney Michael Wheat @ (619) 557-5610

Script:

“I am [NAME] calling from [STATE] and I demand that Nadia Topete not be arrested for refusing to testify in front of a grand jury. She did nothing wrong, committed no crime, and we will stand with her against any kind of repression. Hands Off Nadia Topete!”

#InJusticeSystem #PoliticalRepression #CSFR #NadiaTopete #Featured