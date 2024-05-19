California: Boyle Heights holds rally for Palestine on 76th Nakba anniversary

By Henry Cornejo

Los Angeles, CA – On May 17, Chicanos from the Boyle Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles, California held a rally for the 76th anniversary of the Nakba. Chants like “Desde el río hasta el mar, Palestina va ganar!” rang through the Cesar E. Chavez and Soto intersection. The rally was organized by members of Centro CSO, a Chicano-led grassroots organization, fighting for oppressed people in Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles.

The Nakba, meaning “Catastrophe” in Arabic, is an anniversary in which between 1947 through 1949, Israel launched an ethnic cleansing on the Palestinian people. More than 750,000 Palestinians were violently forced to leave their home and land. To this day, Palestine continues to face genocide from Israel, which is backed by the financial and military assistance from the U.S.

25 community members of Boyle Heights marched around the intersection between César E Chávez Avenue and Soto Street for the 76th Nakba. They chanted in both English and Spanish in support of the Palestinian resistance. Cars passing through the intersection honked in support of the event.

As the rally continued, Gabriel Quiroz, a member of Centro CSO and a Chicano from Boyle Heights and Luis Sifuentes, also a member of Centro CSO and Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), led the rally. Bilingual chants included, “Free, free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

“Us Chicanos know what it is like under national oppression. With a foot on our necks, the same tactic used against Palestinians, is used on our streets! Jesse Romero was killed by LAPD!” exclaimed Gabriel Quiroz.

Both Gabriel Quiroz and Luis Sifuentes reminded people at the rally about the police terror that the community in Boyle Heights is facing from police oppression, and their fight against it.

If you are interested in joining Centro CSO to fight against police oppression and for having a safer community in Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles, then contact them at 323-484-8630, [email protected], and on their various social media platforms under Centro CSO.

