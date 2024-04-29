Cal Poly Humboldt students to University President Jackson: Reopen negotiations, hear our demands, cut ties to Israel

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from SDS Humboldt and Occupy Cal Poly Humboldt

On April 27th, 2024, Cal Poly Humboldt students, with the mediation of faculty, have reached out to administration in hopes of reengaging negotiations. Students have collectively decided they will vacate Siemens Hall if their demands are agreed to. These are as follows:

1. Deescalate: no police presence and no academic consequences

2. Divest: audit of financials and no more investment in Israel

3. Declare: Ceasefire statement from CPH encourage CSU system to do the same

It is confirmed that this offer is in the administration’s hands. We are eagerly awaiting their response. Students remain committed to a peaceful demonstration and negotiation process. We call on our community to share this message widely and, if possible, come to campus to bear witness of our demonstration and police response.

Signed,

SDS Humboldt and Occupy Cal Poly Humboldt

