Build the organization that is serious about socialism! Join FRSO!

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Fight Back! News Service is circulating the following statement from the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Freedom Road Socialist Organization is growing in a big way. Every month we are developing work in new cities and towns. We are expanding our activity in labor unions; the Black, Chicano, and other oppressed nationality liberation movements; among students, women and LGBTQ folks, along with the antiwar movement. And we are just getting going.

Starting October 15, FRSO will be launching a month-long drive to recruit 300 new general members. The outstanding Chinese revolutionary Mao Zedong once stated, “the world cries out for things to be done,” and he was right about that. Odds are good that we will surpass this goal.

Trump is the political representative of a sick and dying system and FRSO is organizing to bring about the end of capitalism. We fully understand that words alone will not do that—this country needs a revolution. We need to unite all who can be united to bring about the downfall of the parasitic class that runs this country. This is the project that FRSO is committed to. And as we fight for revolution and socialism, we bear in mind that we will never get what we are not organized to take.

We are committed anti-imperialists who are proud to stand with the movements for national liberation—from Palestine to the Philippines and points in between.

If you are one of the many that have been thinking about joining FRSO, now is the time to do it. If you are already a member, make the ask to family members, friends, and coworkers to enlist in the cause of socialism. We can sweep away every obstacle the enemy places in our path.

Now is the moment to take the step towards a bright future. We can create a society where the people come first. In the words of the labor anthem Solidarity Forever, “we can bring to birth a new world on the ashes of the old.”

JOIN FRSO TODAY

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