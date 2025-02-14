Build the Fight Against Trump’s Mass Deportations!

By Chicano/Latino Plus Commission of the FRSO

In the first two weeks of his Presidency, Trump has unleashed a highly publicized campaign to deport Chicanos, Mexicanos, Central Americans and others. While he claims to be targeting criminals, the most recent raid in Denver, CO, had officials stopping everyone in the neighborhood and asking for documents. In addition, Trump has also cancelled Temporary Protected Status or TPS for more than 300,000 Venezuelans and tried to restrict birthright citizenship granted in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Trump has even started shipping detainees to the Guantanamo military base in Cuba, isolating them from family, friends, or any legal support.

But where there is oppression there is resistance! A history-making wave of protest from coast to coast and border to border surged, led by Chicanos, Mexicanos and Central Americans. Multiple walkouts by high school students, protests on freeways, and arrests with the demand of “No deportations!” have taken the movement to a new level. In the wake of this wave of struggle, courts have begun to suspend some of Trump’s most illegal acts, such as restricting birthright citizenship.

This mass movement has also stiffened the spine of some Democrats, who were largely demoralized by Trump’s victory in November. While we want to build the broadest possible fight against Trump and his attacks, including Democrats, they are in no position to lead. When they controlled Congress and the White House they twice failed to pass any legalization bill, and too many of them voted for the anti-immigrant Laken Riley bill.

At the core of this growing immigrant rights movement are Chicanos, Mexicanos and Central Americans. These communities are some 70% of the undocumented, are concentrated in and around the oppressed Chicano Nation in the Southwest, and are overwhelmingly working class and most willing to fight. At the same time, we need to unite with everyone targeted by the Trump administration, from Haitians to Venezuelans.

No to Deportations!

Que Viva La Raza! Chicano Power!

Build the Fight Against the Trump Attacks!

#ImmigrantRights #Trump #FRSO #Statement #Featured