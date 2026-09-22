Brooklyn condemns 200 days of war with Iran

By staff

Brooklyn, NY- On September 19, a dozen activists joined Brooklyn Against War for a speakout against Trump's war in Iran. The event was part of a National Day of Action called by the Anti-War Action Network, marking over 200 days of war on Iran.

Protesters including members of Brooklyn Against War, Brooklyn for Peace, and community members in the square listened to speeches condemning the war and made anti-war signs.

“Let's not forget the Trump regime brazenly used our tax dollars to bomb a children's school in Iran close to 200 days ago. Shame!” said a member of Brooklyn Against War. “We all know the war in Iran isn't the first of Trump's imperialist escapades. In January, Trump kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, killing over a hundred civilians.”

Brooklyn Against War members will be holding a rally on October 3 outside the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), where President Maduro and First Lady Flores are held. They also plan to be outside the courthouse on October 8 to demand the immediate release of Cilia Flores, who cannot recover from her cardiac condition within the harsh conditions of the MDC.

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